Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Brunei,Asia

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a Construction Superintendent to join our growing team in Brunei. The exciting project will run for at least five years, adopting our world class systems and making use of our extensive global expertise.

Successful applicants will be responsible for the leadership, management, supervision and guidance of the day to day activities for delivery of the Engineering Management scope. This scope will cover deliverables, planning, option selection and economic reviews. This is an end to end rejuvenation scope and as such will involve interfacing with other disciplines, planning, construction, procurement, and client operations.

* Plan, schedule, sequence and direct the work to achieve on time within budget results* Motivate and lead personnel and subcontractors to successful completion of project* Manage direct hire personnel and subcontractors adherence to the plans and specifications as well as all relevant project plans including the Project Health and Safety Plan* Analyze work scheduling and sequencing to maintain schedule or regain lost time when needed* Manage supervisory personnel, direct hire and subcontractors adherence to quality standards, scheduling and the project budget* Identify and manage interface points of overlapping subcontracts* Maintain a job diary that provides an orderly and complete history of the work* Prepare daily and weekly construction production reports as required and report to Project Management with Reports that are concise and all-inclusive of the work on a monthly, weekly and / or daily basis as required* Assist the Site Safety and Health Officer (SSHO) with daily safety tail gate briefings and onsite safety monitoring* Provide if required, Interface with on-site client and their support contractor(s) to coordinate timing of site visits and field activities* Utilize project management systems to update and manage project budgets, commitments, expenditures and forecasts* Work with Project Controls personnel to understand and produce 30, 60, 90 day look ahead schedule of future activities that will complete the project on time. Accurately report work progress with regard to scheduled completion and milestone dates* Present a positive and enthusiastic attitude at all times



Qualifications

Job Type Contract

Category Construction Jobs

Sub_Category Construction Superintendent Jobs

Salary $0 to $0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 586868

* 15+ years of direct hire / self-perform experience working on vertical and horizontal construction projects including civil heavy / above and below ground utilities / site development, structural including steel and concrete structures, buildings / architectural with MEP, infrastructure including treatment plants, runways, security facilities* Bachelor's Degree (BS) in Engineering, Construction Management or similar field. Relevant / requisite experience rather than a degree will be considered* Experience with Primavera P6, scheduling techniques and time impact studies,* Experience with identification, development and management of change orders and claims including proven ability to maintain documentation that would support changes and claims* Strong work ethic, team player and self-motivated* Must be in good physical health as typical work requires long days on the project including walking over rugged / uneven terrain and climbing ladders* Must be able and willing to wear all types of PPE for personal protection as well as provide an example to all personnel