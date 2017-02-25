Construction Planner

Company Energy_Jobline

About the Role:

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Contracts Administration Jobs

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 526220

WorleyParsons is a dynamic, entrepreneurial EPCM company employing approximately 35,600 people in 157 offices across 46 countries. With a recognized reputation as a provider of professional services to the energy, resources and complex process industries, WorleyParsons continues to push the boundaries and extend its capabilities around the world. We cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mineral, metals, chemicals and infrastructure sectors. Headquartered in Australia, we are a global company that prides itself on providing safe and high quality services that exceed our clients’ expectations.· Understand and apply the HSE procedures to ensure safety of self and other workers in the workplace.· Understand and apply the procedures forming the Quality Management System.· Demonstrate a high level of skill in planning Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Project Management projects using computer based planning and scheduling techniques.· Demonstrate Primavera Project Planning software operating expertise.· Demonstrate project planning skills.· Identify, forecast and monitor critical paths within the schedule.· Support project change/trend management as needed.· Update progress measurement systems and regularly verify construction progress as required.· Quality Assurance – Responsible for working within the provisions and guidelines of the Quality Assurance system.· Safety – Responsible for personal safety safe working practices. Understand and follow OH&S procedures.· Be able to work with minimal supervision.Qualifications:Essential Skills/Experience • 8 year's major project planning experience with experience in the refining industry .• Experience in construction of large oil pipelines planning is required• Bachelor's Degree• Proven ability to communicate effectively with others (verbally, written and meetings) and strong command of English language.• Ability to apply Critical Path Method construction planning techniques to develop detailed Engineering and Installation Project networks and schedules.• Computer based Project Management Planning experience utilising Primavera P6 software• Ability to apply Earned Value Management techniques to measure/status and monitor performance of Construction Contractors• Produce weekly management reports• Demonstrate awareness and compliance with safe workplace practices and duty of care.