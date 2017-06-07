Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Condition Performance Engineer, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Manage the condition monitoring program to support Reliability Centered Maintenance.

Utilise the condition monitoring processes and systems to analyse, identify and predict potential reliability events.

Provide guidance to Operations and Engineering, when required.

Update and maintain the condition monitoring database to track issues through to completion and enable further analysis.

Record and communicate cost and efficiency benefits realised by condition monitoring.

Keep abreast of new technologies and techniques and exploit those which add value.

Participate in Root Cause Analysis investigations when required.

Lead the continuous improvement of condition monitoring within the asset.



Knowledge/Skills

Knowledge of condition monitoring techniques and program management.

Knowledge of Maintenance Management Systems.

Proficient in data analysis.

Understand the principles of rotating machinery.



Qualifications

Degree Qualified.

Preferable trained to Vibration Analysis Level 1.



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 914494









Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Maintenance Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now