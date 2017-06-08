Components Engineer

Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

The EEE Centre is looking for a PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Supply Chain Engineer to procure bare PCBs and Tiles/Substrates in accordance with Military / IPC / ESCC Specifications for space applications.

Responsibilities include:

* Manage EEE req release process from user release to purchase order preparation.

* Manage overall purchase order life cycle for designated suppliers, including order approval

* Follow up operationally the suppliers, manage the deliveries to schedule

* Manage the issue and assessment of suitable RFQs for PCBs and Tiles/Substrates

* Status and exception reporting regarding procurement activities



The Company:

makes the freedom of flight possible by designing, manufacturing and supporting the world's best aircraft. Its people around the globe are united by a passion for aviation, as well as their desire to create better, more efficient ways for airlines and passengers to fly.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Higher vocational qualifications in one of Materials/Electronics/Physics/Engineering/Business or similar

* Excellent interpersonal skills: Communication - written and verbal, team working, professional behaviour, negotiation.

* Highly productive approach: Proactive behaviour, Self-motivation, Flexibility, highly reactive to priorities.

* Skilled user of business systems and processes, e.g. Materials Requirements Planning, Parts Data Management.

* Strong IT Competency - Microsoft Office, as a minimum.

* Experience within an electronics and PCB industry environment, working within a Procurement, Supply Management, Quality or Engineering function.

* Previous experience of bare PCBs, preferably in space or other high-reliability applications.

* Understanding of PCB IPC specifications

* Experience with SAP or other MRP system.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Experience in PCB industry, particularly Procurement or technical function.

* Experience as Supply Chain Engineer, PCB Engineer or PCB Procurement Engineer

* Awareness of Quality requirements for space application

* Awareness of Space Product Assurance requirements.



About Fircroft:

