Components Engineer

About the Role:
The Role:
The EEE Centre is looking for a PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Supply Chain Engineer to procure bare PCBs and Tiles/Substrates in accordance with Military / IPC / ESCC Specifications for space applications.
Responsibilities include:
* Manage EEE req release process from user release to purchase order preparation.
* Manage overall purchase order life cycle for designated suppliers, including order approval
* Follow up operationally the suppliers, manage the deliveries to schedule
* Manage the issue and assessment of suitable RFQs for PCBs and Tiles/Substrates
* Status and exception reporting regarding procurement activities
The Company:
makes the freedom of flight possible by designing, manufacturing and supporting the world's best aircraft. Its people around the globe are united by a passion for aviation, as well as their desire to create better, more efficient ways for airlines and passengers to fly.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
* Higher vocational qualifications in one of Materials/Electronics/Physics/Engineering/Business or similar
* Excellent interpersonal skills: Communication - written and verbal, team working, professional behaviour, negotiation.
* Highly productive approach: Proactive behaviour, Self-motivation, Flexibility, highly reactive to priorities.
* Skilled user of business systems and processes, e.g. Materials Requirements Planning, Parts Data Management.
* Strong IT Competency - Microsoft Office, as a minimum.
* Experience within an electronics and PCB industry environment, working within a Procurement, Supply Management, Quality or Engineering function.
* Previous experience of bare PCBs, preferably in space or other high-reliability applications.
* Understanding of PCB IPC specifications
* Experience with SAP or other MRP system.
Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
* Experience in PCB industry, particularly Procurement or technical function.
* Experience as Supply Chain Engineer, PCB Engineer or PCB Procurement Engineer
* Awareness of Quality requirements for space application
* Awareness of Space Product Assurance requirements.
