Location Russia,Asia

About the Role:

The Role:

Must have LNG projects experience

Minimum 10-15 years experience with 2 projects as a Completion Engineer

Mechanical background

Must have worked with well-known EPC contractors

Willing to be assigned in Sabetta, Russia



