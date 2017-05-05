About the Role:
The Role:
Must have LNG projects experience
Minimum 10-15 years experience with 2 projects as a Completion Engineer
Mechanical background
Must have worked with well-known EPC contractors
Willing to be assigned in Sabetta, Russia
