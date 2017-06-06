Commissioning Support Expert (Safety, Walkthrough)

About the Role:
The Role:
Experience required minimum 5 years in Hazard Identification or Safety Audit in Oil Refinery/ Petrochemical Plant or equivalent.
- Exceptional knowledge of the detailed operation principles of the project plant and associated equipment, processes and systems.
- Strong decision making abilities under pressure and innovative to generate new ideas.
- Specialized skills in PSSR, Hazard Identification or Safety audit.
- Excellent leadership and communication skills.
- Ability to teach skills to freshmen and exhibit patience.
- Hands on Experience in refinery commissioning is desired
- Capable of delivering results in a diverse, ever changing environment
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Min 15 year experience in Oil Refinery/ Petrochemical Plant or equivalent
Bachelor's degree in Chemistry or Engineering or equivalent
