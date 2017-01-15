Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Turkey,Central Asia

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a Commissioning Superintendent for Delay Cooker to join our team in Turkey on the STAR project. The position will report to the PMC Area Coordinator and ultimately to the PMC Commissioning Manager. He / She will be assigned to control and monitor the performance of the EPC Contractor during the whole Commissioning and Start-up phase for the Delay Coker of the Refinery.

The STAR Aegean Refinery is a greenfield complex crude oil refinery in the Izmir region with the capacity to process 214,000 barrels of crude oil per day. It comprises various process units including Crude and Vacuum, Coker, MEROX, Hydrocracker, Diesel Hydrotreatment, Naphtha, Amines & SWS, Sulfur and CCR. This project is being executed by an EPC contractor and Amec Foster Wheeler is delivering Project Management Consultancy services to STAR for this prestige project which is expected to run until the end of 2018.

Ensure that EPC Contractors comply with HSE, Quality, Schedule and Commissioning procedures in accordance with Project requirements

Ensure safe execution of Commissioning activities through the application of Work Permit by EPC Contractor

Ensure that EPC Contractors performance against agreed work schedules, and support the Commissioning Manager on this activity

Coordinate and facilitate the integration of the Owner Operating personnel with EPC Contractors commissioning staff

Provide input and report to PMC Area Coordinator on any issue arising from deficiencies in filed performance of EPC Contractors and cooperate to implement corrective action as required

Skills / Qualifications

Job Type Permanent

Category Construction Jobs

Sub_Category Commissioning Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 518123

* Bachelor Degree or Diploma on Mechanical / Chemical Engineering or Process technology* Specific and extensive experience on Commissioning and Start-up of Delay Coker* Excellent inter-personal skills, proactive team player in combination with a strong self-supporting independent character* Good communication skills and fluent in English