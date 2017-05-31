About the Role:
Amec Foster Wheeler currently has a requirement for an experienced Commissioning Manager to work on a fixed term contract or agency basis to oversee the offshore installation and commissioning of an SPM for 4-6 weeks.
The offshore installation is in Iraqi waters offshore (mobilising from Kuwait on a barge).Applicants with strong leadership/technical skills, ability to work on their own and with previous experience in the maintenance and commissioning of SPM's should apply.
Overview/Responsibilities
* Represent Amec Foster Wheeler and its client in overseeing the refurbishment, installation and commissioning of an SPM performed by an appointed contractor.
* Witness and provide sign off for QA inspection and hold points
* Ensure that execution is undertaken in compliance with International standards, Company and Amec Foster Wheeler standards, procedures and schedules
* Assist with client (operations) training if required
* Direct or advise Client's staff with regard to correct pre-commissioning, Commissioning and start up procedures
* Investigate technical problems with assistance from FW specialist engineers and suppliers
* Prepare and assist in preparing guarantee tests, completion documentation and Client hand-over, with completion of contract custody transfer documents as appropriate
* Prepare a final report, which should include summary of problems, solutions and recommendations for future improvements and a Site Closeout Report
* Prepare and issue regular progress reports
* Ensure commissioning related experience and knowledge gained on projects is captured and incorporated into future projects
* Ensure a high standard of safety is achieved and Environmental and Quality Assurance procedures are followed
Skills/Qualifications
* Degree in an appropriate Engineering discipline
* Member of a relevant professional body or institution is preferred
* Experience of working in similar or relevant commissioning roles
* A self-motivated, proactive individual with high achievement drive and initiative, excellent verbal and written communication skills and good organisational awareness
* Ability to impact and influence fellow workers
* Demonstration of customer focus and ability to respond to customer needs whilst achieving project and corporate objectives
* Current medical and BOSIET certificates for off-shore work
*
A minimum 15 year experience in Commissioning Offshore systems
*
English as first language, good communication skills
*
Experience in first oil start up (commissioning an SPM, Ultrasonic metering skid, SCADA and Telecom systems
Previous experience of working at Amec Foster Wheeler is preferable.