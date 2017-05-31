Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Iraq,Middle East

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler currently has a requirement for an experienced Commissioning Manager to work on a fixed term contract or agency basis to oversee the offshore installation and commissioning of an SPM for 4-6 weeks.

The offshore installation is in Iraqi waters offshore (mobilising from Kuwait on a barge).Applicants with strong leadership/technical skills, ability to work on their own and with previous experience in the maintenance and commissioning of SPM's should apply.

Overview/Responsibilities

* Represent Amec Foster Wheeler and its client in overseeing the refurbishment, installation and commissioning of an SPM performed by an appointed contractor.* Witness and provide sign off for QA inspection and hold points* Ensure that execution is undertaken in compliance with International standards, Company and Amec Foster Wheeler standards, procedures and schedules* Assist with client (operations) training if required* Direct or advise Client's staff with regard to correct pre-commissioning, Commissioning and start up procedures* Investigate technical problems with assistance from FW specialist engineers and suppliers* Prepare and assist in preparing guarantee tests, completion documentation and Client hand-over, with completion of contract custody transfer documents as appropriate* Prepare a final report, which should include summary of problems, solutions and recommendations for future improvements and a Site Closeout Report* Prepare and issue regular progress reports* Ensure commissioning related experience and knowledge gained on projects is captured and incorporated into future projects* Ensure a high standard of safety is achieved and Environmental and Quality Assurance procedures are followed

Skills/Qualifications

* Degree in an appropriate Engineering discipline* Member of a relevant professional body or institution is preferred* Experience of working in similar or relevant commissioning roles* A self-motivated, proactive individual with high achievement drive and initiative, excellent verbal and written communication skills and good organisational awareness* Ability to impact and influence fellow workers* Demonstration of customer focus and ability to respond to customer needs whilst achieving project and corporate objectives* Current medical and BOSIET certificates for off-shore work

A minimum 15 year experience in Commissioning Offshore systems

English as first language, good communication skills

Experience in first oil start up (commissioning an SPM, Ultrasonic metering skid, SCADA and Telecom systems

Previous experience of working at Amec Foster Wheeler is preferable.

Job Type Contract

Category Construction Jobs

Sub_Category Commissioning Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now