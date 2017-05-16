About the Role:Spencer Ogden are working with a major Water Treatment company who are involved in water/ wastewater treatment projects in multiple sites across the United States and International. To support their team they require the services of Commissioning Field Service Representative on a contract basis. The successful candidate will have responsibility for implementing and ensuring that all work completed meets the clients Commissioning standards.
Details are as follows:
Job Title: Commissioning Field Service Representative
Job Type: Contract
Company Type: EPC/ OEM
Start Date: June 2017
Duration: 1 Year Rolling
Project: Multiple Commissioning Projects
Location: Multiple Sites
Rate: Neg.
Per Diem: Neg.
Requirements:
- A minimum of a Bachelor Degree in Engineering or 2 years' experience with water treatment equipment.
- Mechanical experience and know-how (hands on, reading and interpreting drawings, etc), particularly with water treatment equipment (pumps, valves)
- Electrical experience and know-how (hands on, reading and interpreting drawings, etc), particularly with electrical panels and water treatment equipment.
- Familiarity with PLC control systems, PLC programming and troubleshooting.
- Ability to travel extensively (~250 days/year) throughout North America, and to other places in the world.
- Strong knowledge of water/wastewater process: Understand disinfection, BOD, coagulation, etc.
- Valid Driver License
- Valid Passport
Please that due to location only US citizens will be considered.
