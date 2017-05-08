Commissioning Engineer - Gasification

Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Responsibilities

* Execute commissioning activities within budget and schedule* Ensure that standards and data used conform with Client's requirements and / or those issued by Amec Foster Wheeler* Ensure a high standard of safety is achieved and Environmental and Quality Assurance procedures are followed* Provide input to Hazops, SIL and other safety reviews as directed* Ensure that requirements of Licensor's Secrecy Agreements are known and complied with* Participate in technical meetings and handle discussions with client engineers* Provide commissioning expertise in the development of project commissioning start-up sequences and schedules* Review of and as required preparation of detail plans, project procedures, preparation of pre-commissioning, commissioning and start up plans and procedures* Support for the development of Operations Readiness plans* Participation in start-up sequence workshops with both client and EPC contractors* Systemisation including mark up of P&ID's* Development of completions work packs and plans* Provide input to periodic project reports

Skills / Qualifications

* Must have gasifier experience* Degree in an appropriate Engineering discipline, together with membership of a relevant professional body or institution is preferred* Commissioning experience of working on Studies, FEED and EPC Refining projects in both design and site project phases* A self-motivated, proactive individual with high achievement drive and initiative, excellent verbal and written communication skills and good organisational awareness* Ability to impact and influence fellow workers* Demonstration of customer focus and ability to respond to customer needs whilst achieving project and corporate objectives

Previous experience of working at Amec Foster Wheeler is preferable

