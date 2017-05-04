Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Reading,Berkshire,England

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently looking for a Commissioning Engineer to be assigned to our office in Reading. They shall work on FEED COMT (Commissioning, Operations, Maintenance & Training) deliverables on projects for Middle Eastern clients. The individuals will report functionally to the Chief Engineer - Process Operations Support Services and on the project to the Project COMT Manager. They will be responsible for the delivery of COMT scope, including provision of design input and production of specific COMT deliverables.

Assignments are typically of 6-9 months duration but with the potential for extension as new work becomes available. Whilst work shall be executed from Reading, there may be a requirement for occasional visits to client offices/facilities.

Sound technical knowledge coupled with leadership and decision making skills are required to ensure the delivery of challenging project and client targets. You will be confident in your ability to deliver COMT scope for a project on time and within budget, whilst supporting other disciplines to achieve the same.

Responsibilities

Key activities shall include:

* Ensuring that project execution is undertaken in compliance with company and department procedures and project schedules and that environmental and safety compliance is maintained* Preparing and ensuring the quality of detailed pre-commissioning, commissioning, operations, maintenance and training deliverables, including philosophies, systemisation and plans* Acting as technical consultant on COMT issues to other disciplines, including representation of the COMT discipline at engineering and THSE reviews (e.g. HAZOP)* Reviewing and reporting on performance progress

Skills / Qualifications

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Chemical / Process Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 554804

* A successful career path in the oil and gas or refining/petrochemical sectors* Proven strong character and self-motivated individual* Proven experience in projects during all phases of development, i.e. from front end engineering design through to handover to client* Proven ability to effectively engage with client / owner, project management and discipline engineers