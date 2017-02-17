Commissioning Engineer - 33Kv / 132Kv

About the Role:
On behalf of a leading renewable cleint, I am looking for Commissioning Engineers to be based in the UK on a contarct Basis. The ideal candidate will have experience working on Wind Farms and High Voltage Substations and will be required to:
- Carry out Stage 1 & Stage 2 commissioning of AC control and protection
- Attend regular project meetings with client, project manager, the work supervisor and teams, and address actions arising.
- Energisation of 33/132kV equipment
Experience required:
- DNO Authorisation (Desirable)
- 132kV/33kV grid transformers and all the associated control, protection, inter-tripping, auto-isolation and voltage control schemes