Company Vivid Resourcing

Location United Kingdom

About the Role:

On behalf of a client, a major offshore wind farm developer are looking for an Onshore Substation Commissioning Engineer for a project based in the UK.

The Role

* Responsible for onshore commissioning activities for the substations.* Contribute to operational decisions to manage commissioning priorities, directly reportable to the Project Commissioning Manager.* Deputise for the Project Commissioning Manager as required.* Review technical drawings, electrical schemes, quality plans and commissioning programmes in readiness for contractors commissioning activities.* With the contractors commissioning team, agree suitable testing strategies and expected test outcomes to ensure an acceptable level of confidence prior to energisation.* Review and sign off on behalf of the project; commissioning test results, protocols and test sheets.* Contribute to creation of commissioning switching programmes.

Requirements

* Experienced High Voltage Commissioning Engineer with relevant experience of commissioning offshore windfarms furthered with relevant experience with NGET interfacing projects.* Preferred but not essential: TP141* Experience in the commissioning of large scale electrical transmission and distribution projects

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now