Commissioning Engineer

About the Role:
* PCS-7 operation and basic interrogation knowledge
* Bently Nevada operation, interrogation, probe setup (including axial) and testing
* Hart communicable pressure and temperature transmitter calibration and alteration
* Setup, testing and resolution of issues with valves in particular ASVs
* Bursting disks
* Limit switches
* Cold Loop checks of instruments
* Hot (powered) loop checks of instruments/ calibrations ensuring alarm and trip functions
* Recording of work undertaken in logical manner
* Reading and editing where required of
o P&IDs
o alarm and trip lists
o function diagrams
o cause and effect charts
o instrument specification lists
* Interface with customer, Instrument techs and contractor's personnel onsite and office based.
* Basic knowledge of rotating equipment installations (could be pumps or turbines, but ideally compressors)
* Offshore certs