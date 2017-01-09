Commissioning Consultant

About the Role:
qedi are currently recruiting for a Commissioning & Start-up Consultant.
Our Client requires the role to be based at a new build refinery Project in Kuwait. Our scope for this contract will be for the provision of specialist personnel to the operations division for the Commissioning and Start-up phase.
* Understand the nature of the Project and the processes contained within the facilities
* Lead the Commissioning team and be responsible for managing Commissioning preparation activities
* Provide the following specific Commissioning services to the Project:
* Prepare the Commissioning Philosophy
* Set Initial Commissioning Milestones
* Identify Commissioning Organisation
* Prepare Roles & Responsibilities
* Generate a Control plan for Commissioning
* Generate Control man-hour estimates
* Prepare a Control Cost estimate
* Prepare the Commissioning team mob/demob schedule
* Project Commissioning risk identification
* Develop the Commissioning sequence logic
* Prepare an Interface Schedule
* Prepare RACI Charts for Commissioning
* Input to EPC & Fabrication Contracts.
* Attend Design reviews, HAZOPS, SIMOPS and Safety Case studies
* Conduct and/or interpret and present Internal audits and reviews
* Degree Educated in relevant subject, or attested combination of education and CSU experience
* At least 15 years work related experience gained at a senior or supervisory level in the hydrocarbon or chemical processing industry
* Experience in planning and preparation for CSU in projects, schedule development or other related control aspects of projects
* Experience in working on large projects with a multi-national workforce
* Good knowledge of written and spoken English
* Very good communication skills