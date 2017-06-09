Commissioning Area Manager

About the Role:
Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for Commissioning Area Managers with significant experience in gold processing installations and pressure oxidation being very desirable.
* Lead commissioning work scopes in assigned process areas for the Çöpler sulfide expansion project
* Develop and implement a schedule and resource plan for commissioning activities
* Develop procedures for verification and testing of equipment
* Develop procedures for wet and load commissioning of process areas
* Coordinate the Process commissioning engineers to carry out procedures for validation and process function tests
* Coordinate the work scopes of mechanical, electrical and instrumentation disciplines to align with commissioning plans
* Coordinate the work scopes and process familiarization training of personnel assigned to the Owner's group to commissioning activities