Company Ably Resources

Location Malaysia,Far East

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Commercial Negotiator Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 525163

ABLY RESOURCES' client, a leading Operator, is seeking a COMMERCIAL NEGOTIATIOR to be based in MALAYSIA.Based in the capital of Kuala Lumpur, this is a permanent position for a professional seeking long-term stability.The COMMERCIAL NEGOTIATOR will represent the business in commercial meetings and lead contract negotiations. He or she will also oversee commercial activities and management of existing contracts.The requirements associated with the role include;*BSc or MSc in Business Administration, Engineering or Finance*15+ years of Oil & Gas industry experience*Extensive experience in upstream commercial negotiations and contracts*Deep understanding of upstream commercial contracts (PSC, JOA, UUOA, GSA, etc.)Please send an up-to-date CV in Word format