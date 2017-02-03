Company Eden Scott

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Based in CUMBRIA, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Commercial Manager to support commercial activity and take responsibility for all contract activity undertaken by the commercial team.

This role will provide the successful candidate with exposure to a wide range of diverse contract and sub contract activity. It will cover both contract negotiation and contract management of all activities undertaken by the commercial team.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

The Commercial Manager will support all contract activity - including the drafting and negotiation of complex terms & conditions and associated agreements with customers, ensuring the interests of the Company are protected.

The role involves managing contract activities, including negotiation of contract change and management of claims and the managing of contracts within employing commercial area.

Other duties include:

* Taking responsibility for all contract aspects of business winning* Assisting with the for delivery of internal/direct contract budgets and explaining both under-spends and over-spends to Senior Commercial Management* Responsible for ensuring that contract activity is undertaken in accordance with Operational Framework and Commercial Processes, including Request for Bid Approval* Ensuring that Financial and Commercial exposures are addressed through appropriate commercial contract frameworks such as export controls, export finance, product safety (including insurance) and intellectual property rights etc* Supporting all Contract and Bid Status Reviews to justify, explain and clear on-going commercial contract activities

KEY SKILLS:

Prior experience of commercial contract negotiations & management as well as experience of working on major high value contracts is essential .

People Management and Stakeholder Management skills are also required.

Job Type Permanent

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Procurement Advisor,Procurement Manager Jobs,Procurement Supervisor Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now