Company NES Global Talent

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Drilling Jobs

Sub_Category Coiled Tubing Jobs

Salary $750 to $1750 Per week

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 519697

I’m currently looking for Coiled Tubing Operators & Supervisors for work with one of our clients in Saudi. The positions will operate on a 6/3 rotation for a period of 6 months although this will probably be extended. We can offer the below:Salary Package:The company is offering a 6 months contract with a 6/3 weeks rotational basis paid on daily rate for days worked only. In addition they are providing the following:- Economy Flight Tickets- Visa- Accommodation- Transportation- Medical Insurance (In-country)Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.