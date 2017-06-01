Coil Tubing Equipment Operator

Company Progressive GE

COIL TUBING INTERVIEW DAY - MINOT, NORTH DAKOTA - TUESDAY 6th of JUNE

Progressive Global Energy are currently working with a leading oilfield service company and we're looking to recruit over A NUMBER OF :

COIL TUBING EQUIPMENT OPERATORS OF ALL EXPERIENCE LEVELS IN MINOT, NORTH DAKOTA

These will be 6 month contract to direct hire basis.

These positions are based in MINOT , NORTH DAKOTA - WORKING IN THE ROCKIES BASIN.

LOCALS ARE PREFERRED, HOWEVER HOUSING WILL BE PROVIDED FOR EXPERIENCED EQUIPMENT OPERATORS.

INTERVIEWS HAPPENING TUESDAY JUNE 6th AT 8:30 AM IN MINOT.

CALL KIERAN QUINN TO SECURE YOUR SLOT - 832-900-5919

OR REPLY TO THIS EMAIL WITH A RESUME AND CONTACT NUMBER AND HE'LL CALL YOU TOMORROW TO CONFIRM YOUR INTERVIEW

MUST MEET THE BELOW CRITERIA

* Coiltubing experience is preferred however if you have a CDL it's not required* MUST HAVE A VALID CLASS A CDL LICENSE* No felonies in the last 7 years* No more than 2 moving violations in the last 2 years.

A typical good working schedule 19 days on and 9 days off - However this could change to 15 days on and 6 days off

You must be able to pass both hair follicle and urine drug tests which will date back the past 6-8 months.

Candidates must be available for interviews in MINOT, NORTH DAKOTA ON TUESDAY JUNE 6th.

If interested please get in contact with me ASAP and send me your most up to date resume. Alternatively if you know of anyone who would be interested please pass them my details.

PLEASE TELL ALL YOUR FRIENDS TO GET IN TOUCH AS WELL

Please feel free to connect with me on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/in/kieran-quinn-06778884

I look forward to hearing from you.

KIERAN QUINN

PROGRESSIVE GLOBAL ENERGY

Salary $15 to $22 Per hour

