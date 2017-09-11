About the Role:
The Role:
The Cogen Electrical Engineer will have the responsibility:
Electrical engineer (electrical engineering degree, P. Eng) with 7 - 15 years experience
Working knowledge of the expectations and work practices for executing construction work in a refinery or chemical operating site
Experience monitoring and stewarding engineering procurement and construction contractors including field execution ( lump sum EPC experience preferred, but necessary), contractor management and safety requirements
Field experience and familiarity with project and maintenance environment
Works in a co-operative team environment, flexible in task assignment
Site based with potential business travel to contractor and vendor locations
The Company:
Our client, a major owner/operating company, requires expertise for their ongoing oil sands mega-projects in Alberta.This position is open to Canadian Citizens and Permanent Residents only.
About Fircroft:
