Company Fircroft

Location Edmonton

About the Role:

The Role:

The Cogen Electrical Engineer will have the responsibility:



Electrical engineer (electrical engineering degree, P. Eng) with 7 - 15 years experience

Working knowledge of the expectations and work practices for executing construction work in a refinery or chemical operating site

Experience monitoring and stewarding engineering procurement and construction contractors including field execution ( lump sum EPC experience preferred, but necessary), contractor management and safety requirements

Field experience and familiarity with project and maintenance environment

Works in a co-operative team environment, flexible in task assignment

Site based with potential business travel to contractor and vendor locations



The Company:

Our client, a major owner/operating company, requires expertise for their ongoing oil sands mega-projects in Alberta.This position is open to Canadian Citizens and Permanent Residents only.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Contract

Category Alternative Energy Jobs (including Nuclear)

Sub_Category CHP Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per hour

Apply Apply Now