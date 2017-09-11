Cogen Electrical Engineer

Fircroft
Edmonton
Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 2:20pm

About the Role:

The Role:
The Cogen Electrical Engineer will have the responsibility:

Electrical engineer (electrical engineering degree, P. Eng) with 7 - 15 years experience
Working knowledge of the expectations and work practices for executing construction work in a refinery or chemical operating site
Experience monitoring and stewarding engineering procurement and construction contractors including field execution ( lump sum EPC experience preferred, but necessary), contractor management and safety requirements
Field experience and familiarity with project and maintenance environment
Works in a co-operative team environment, flexible in task assignment
Site based with potential business travel to contractor and vendor locations

The Company:
Our client, a major owner/operating company, requires expertise for their ongoing oil sands mega-projects in Alberta.This position is open to Canadian Citizens and Permanent Residents only.

Contract
Alternative Energy Jobs (including Nuclear)
CHP Jobs
£0 to £0 Per hour
