Company Fircroft

Location Thailand,Far East

About the Role:

The Role:

Responsibilities for this position may include but are not limited to:

* Basic Understanding of the Completions Operations unit, equipment and activities.

* Responsible for the crew change schedule, work scheduling, Training Scheduling, Timesheet process, Logistics - boat & helicopters, POB, documents (PTW), JDE system, monthly reports, etc.

* Manage and maintain an effective filing system.

* Collate company information as required eg. Company telephone lists, both employee, HOL bio data, leave records etc. health and safety records.

* Provide support some basic functions of the Database Application such as WellView, WellHead Database, etc.

* Works well with others in a multi-functional team environment.

* Demonstrated Chevron Way Behaviors: Comply with all Chevron compliance policy. Strictly hold confidentiality on personal information.

* Organize the group activities and seminar

* Able to work onshore/offshore rotation as per assignment



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Required Qualifications:

* Education: Diploma (???.) or Bachelor Degree

* Good command in both Thai and English, TEPPI Score of 50 or TOEIC 350

* Good computer skill for MS Office family and database.

* Strong emphasis on safety of personnel and assuring compliance with all applicable environmental regulations & policies.

* Works well with others in a multi-functional team environment. Able to conduct oneself professionally with business partner.

* Good organizational skill



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Contract

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Administrator Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now