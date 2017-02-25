CNC Machinist

Company Energy_Jobline

Sets-up and operates CNC machines, conventional (lathe and/or mill), and/or numerical control (NC) machines and machining centers for machining of parts that hold to the high quality machine standards required within the organization.

Reads and interprets blueprints, sketches, drawings, manuals, specifications, or sample parts to determine dimensions and tolerances of finished work pieces, sequence of operations and setup requirements.

Starts and monitors machine operation to detect malfunctions and adjusts machine controls to prevent out of tolerance machining.

Must be able to select, align, and secure holding fixtures, cutting tools, attachments, accessories, and materials on machines such as mills, lathes, and grinders.

Performs programming in Fanuc, ISO and Mazatrol systems, entering reference points, setting tool registers, tool offsets, and compensation.

Performs measurement of parts as per the drawing, reports any non-conformance and works to improve the process.

High School Diploma, ITI or above

5 years of experience in running, programming - milling and turning machines

Ability to read and interpret documents such as blueprints, safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals.

Must have working knowledge of geometric dimensioning and tolerance (GD & T).

Ability to apply basic concepts of algebra and geometry.

Ability to calculate and set controls to regulate machining factors such as speed, feed, coolant flow, depth and angle of cut, or enter commands to retrieve, input, or edit computerized machine control media

Strong communication skills in English

Good knowledge of 5S and other lean concepts, and experience in improvement activities

Worked in automobile industries or FMCG industries

Exposure to the basic knowledge in solving CNC machine breakdowns.

Worked on 5 axis milling machines

Experience in cutting and measuring premium thread connections, and in CMM.

OTHER DETAILS
Should be willing to work rotational shift and weekends
COMPANY OVERVIEW
Baker Hughes is a leading supplier of oilfield services, products, technology and systems to the worldwide oil and natural gas industry. By being the service company that best anticipates, understands and exceeds our customers' expectations, Baker Hughes Advances Reservoir Performance. The company's 39,000-plus employees work in more than 80 countries in geomarket teams that help customers find, evaluate, drill, produce, transport and process hydrocarbon resources. Baker Hughes' technology centers in the world's leading energy markets are pushing the boundaries to overcome progressively more complex challenges. Baker Hughes develops solutions designed to help manage operating expenses, maximize reserve recovery and boost overall return on investment through the entire life cycle of an oil or gas asset. Collaboration is the foundation upon which Baker Hughes builds our business and develops next-generation products and services for drilling and evaluation, completions and production and fluids and chemicals. For more information on Baker Hughes' century-long history, visit our website.