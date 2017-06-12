Cloud Engineer- AlJouf University

About the Role:
The Role:
FIRCROFT-Riyadh is looking for a cloud engineer to work at AlJouf University- Saudi Arabia with the below criteria:-
HW Engineer experienced in Managing EMC, Huawei, EXA Data and HP Storage and server Technology,
Analyse, design test, document and implement storage solutions
Allocate storage to windows/Linux servers
Manage advanced SAN storage provisioning
Conduct capacity planning reviews
Provide reports on storage utilization
Develop maintain and manage standard operating procedures of SAN/NAS/BUR
Strong working knowledge of MS OS and hardware platforms specifically VMware.
If you qualify and interested please forward updated CV to:
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.