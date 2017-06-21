CLASS A CDL DRIVER

About the Role:
CDL DRIVER INTERVIEW DAY -SHREVEPORT LOUSIANA- - WEDNESDAY 28th JUNE .
Progressive Global Energy are currently working with a leading oilfield service company and we're looking to recruit 60+ CLASS A CDL DRIVERS + DRIVING SUPERVISORS
- IF YOU HAVE A MINIMUM 1 YEAR TRACTOR TRAILER EXPERIENCE AND CAN GET YOURSELF TO SHREVEPORT, LA FOR 1 DAY ON WEDNESDAY JUNE 28th TO INTERVIEW - YOU WILL GET HIRED. These positions will be on 6 month contract to direct hire basis.
SUPERVISORS GENERALLY GET DIRECTLY HIRED.
These positions ARE ROTATIONAL POSITIONS - WHERE YOU WILL POSSIBLY BE ROTATING TO OILFIELD LOCATIONS SUCH AS :
* MIDLAND , TEXAS
* EL RENO , OKLAHOMA
* MIDLAND,TEXAS
* CHEYENNE , WYOMING
* WILLISTON, NORTH DAKOTA
A Typical good rotation is 15 days on and 6 days off - However this is subject to change ALL HOUSING AND ACCOMODATION IS PROVIDED FOR YOU ON LOCATION- YOU JUST HAVE TO BE IN SHREVEPORT ON JUNE 28th TO INTERVIEW
. You will be working an average of 70 hours a week with overtime paid at time and a half.
PAY RATE IS AS FOLLOWS:
* $17-$22 PER HOUR
+
* 37 CENT PER MILE FOR FIRST 400 MILES TTRAVELLED PER DAY TO AND FROM THE WELL SITE - UP TO $148 PER DAY
+
* $35 BONUS FOR HAZMAT AND OVERSIZED LOADS
+
* MILEAGE REIMBURSTMENT UP TO 500 MILES IF YOU EVER HAVE TO DRIVING TO MAIN WORK SHOP FOR HITCH INTERVIEWS ARE HAPPENING WEDNESDAY JUNE 28 - CALL ME NOW TO SECURE YOUR INTERVIEW SLOT ON 832 900 5919 -
YOU - MUST HAVE
* A valid Class A CDL License
* No felonies in the last 7 years
* No more than 2 moving violations in the last 2 years.
PAY RATE DIFFERENTIATES PENDING YOUR EXPERIENCE
You must be able to pass both hair follicle and urine drug tests which will date back the past 6-8 months.
If interested please get in contact with me ASAP and send me your most up to date resume. PLEASE FORWARD THIS TO AS MANY CDL DRIVERS AS POSSIBLE. THIS IS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR A CAREER IN THE OILFIELD.
Please feel free to connect with me on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/kieran-quinn-06778884
I look forward to hearing from you.
KIERAN QUINN
PROGRESSIVE GLOBAL ENERGY
832 900 5919
Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.