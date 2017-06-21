CLASS A CDL DRIVER

Company Progressive GE

Location Shreveport

About the Role:

CDL DRIVER INTERVIEW DAY -SHREVEPORT LOUSIANA- - WEDNESDAY 28th JUNE .

Progressive Global Energy are currently working with a leading oilfield service company and we're looking to recruit 60+ CLASS A CDL DRIVERS + DRIVING SUPERVISORS

- IF YOU HAVE A MINIMUM 1 YEAR TRACTOR TRAILER EXPERIENCE AND CAN GET YOURSELF TO SHREVEPORT, LA FOR 1 DAY ON WEDNESDAY JUNE 28th TO INTERVIEW - YOU WILL GET HIRED. These positions will be on 6 month contract to direct hire basis.

SUPERVISORS GENERALLY GET DIRECTLY HIRED.

These positions ARE ROTATIONAL POSITIONS - WHERE YOU WILL POSSIBLY BE ROTATING TO OILFIELD LOCATIONS SUCH AS :

* MIDLAND , TEXAS* EL RENO , OKLAHOMA* MIDLAND,TEXAS* CHEYENNE , WYOMING* WILLISTON, NORTH DAKOTA

A Typical good rotation is 15 days on and 6 days off - However this is subject to change ALL HOUSING AND ACCOMODATION IS PROVIDED FOR YOU ON LOCATION- YOU JUST HAVE TO BE IN SHREVEPORT ON JUNE 28th TO INTERVIEW

. You will be working an average of 70 hours a week with overtime paid at time and a half.

PAY RATE IS AS FOLLOWS:

+

+

+

YOU - MUST HAVE

* A valid Class A CDL License* No felonies in the last 7 years* No more than 2 moving violations in the last 2 years.

PAY RATE DIFFERENTIATES PENDING YOUR EXPERIENCE



You must be able to pass both hair follicle and urine drug tests which will date back the past 6-8 months.

If interested please get in contact with me ASAP and send me your most up to date resume. PLEASE FORWARD THIS TO AS MANY CDL DRIVERS AS POSSIBLE. THIS IS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR A CAREER IN THE OILFIELD.

Please feel free to connect with me on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/kieran-quinn-06778884

I look forward to hearing from you.

KIERAN QUINN

PROGRESSIVE GLOBAL ENERGY

832 900 5919

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Trade Jobs

Sub_Category Driver Jobs

Salary $17 to $22 Per hour

Apply Apply Now