CLASS A CDL DRIVER

Company Progressive GE

Location Minneapolis

About the Role:

CDL DRIVER INTERVIEW DAY - MINNEAPOLIS - THURSDAY 18th of MAY .

Progressive Global Energy are currently working with a leading oilfield service company and we're looking to recruit 60+ Class A CDL Drivers

- IF YOU GET YOURSELF TO MINNEAPOLIS FOR 1 DAY ON THURSDAY MAY 18th TO INTERVIEW - YOU WILL GET HIRED.

These positions will be on 6 month contract to direct hire basis.

These positions ARE ROTATIONAL POSITIONS - WHERE YOU WILL BE ROTATING TO LOCATIONS THROUGHOUT THE NORTH SUCH AS WILLISTON NORTH DAKOTA

A Typical good rotation is 15 days on and 6 days off - However this is subject to change

ALL HOUSING AND ACCOMODATION IS PROVIDED FOR YOU ON LOCATION- YOU JUST HAVE TO BE IN MINNEAPOLIS ON THURSDAY MAY 18th TO INTERVIEW

. You will be working an average of 70 hours a week with overtime paid at time and a half.

PAY RATE IS AS FOLLOWS:

INTERVIEWS ARE HAPPENING THURSDAY 18th OF MAY IN MINNEAPOLIS - CALL ME NOW TO SECURE YOUR INTERVIEW SLOT ON 832 900 5919 - OR RESPOND TO THIS AD WITH YOUR RESUME

YOU - MUST HAVE

* A valid Class A CDL License* No felonies in the last 7 years* No more than 2 moving violations in the last 2 years.

PAY RATE DIFFERENTIATES PENDING YOUR EXPERIENCE

A typical good working a schedule of 15 days on and 6 days off

You must be able to pass both hair follicle and urine drug tests which will date back the past 6-8 months. Candidates must be available for interviews THURSDAY 18th of MAY IN MINNEAPOLIS MN.

If interested please get in contact with me ASAP and send me your most up to date resume. Alternatively if you know of anyone who would be interested please pass them my details.

I look forward to hearing from you.

Kieran Quinn

Progressive Global Energy

832 900 5919

Job Type Contract

Category Trade Jobs

Sub_Category Driver Jobs

Salary $17 to $22 Per hour

