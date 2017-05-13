CLASS A CDL DRIVER

About the Role:
CDL DRIVER INTERVIEW DAY - MINNEAPOLIS - THURSDAY 18th of MAY .
Progressive Global Energy are currently working with a leading oilfield service company and we're looking to recruit 60+ Class A CDL Drivers
- IF YOU GET YOURSELF TO MINNEAPOLIS FOR 1 DAY ON THURSDAY MAY 18th TO INTERVIEW - YOU WILL GET HIRED.
These positions will be on 6 month contract to direct hire basis.
These positions ARE ROTATIONAL POSITIONS - WHERE YOU WILL BE ROTATING TO LOCATIONS THROUGHOUT THE NORTH SUCH AS WILLISTON NORTH DAKOTA
A Typical good rotation is 15 days on and 6 days off - However this is subject to change
ALL HOUSING AND ACCOMODATION IS PROVIDED FOR YOU ON LOCATION- YOU JUST HAVE TO BE IN MINNEAPOLIS ON THURSDAY MAY 18th TO INTERVIEW
. You will be working an average of 70 hours a week with overtime paid at time and a half.
PAY RATE IS AS FOLLOWS:
* $17-$22 PER HOUR
* 37 CENT PER MILE FOR FIRST 400 MILES TTRAVELLED PER DAY TO AND FROM THE WELL SITE
* $35 BONUS FOR HAZMAT AND OVERSIZED LOADS
* MILEAGE REIMBURSTMENT UP TO 500 MILES WHEN TRAVELLING TO MIDLAND FOR YOUR HITCH
INTERVIEWS ARE HAPPENING THURSDAY 18th OF MAY IN MINNEAPOLIS - CALL ME NOW TO SECURE YOUR INTERVIEW SLOT ON 832 900 5919 - OR RESPOND TO THIS AD WITH YOUR RESUME
YOU - MUST HAVE
* A valid Class A CDL License
* No felonies in the last 7 years
* No more than 2 moving violations in the last 2 years.
PAY RATE DIFFERENTIATES PENDING YOUR EXPERIENCE
A typical good working a schedule of 15 days on and 6 days off
You must be able to pass both hair follicle and urine drug tests which will date back the past 6-8 months. Candidates must be available for interviews THURSDAY 18th of MAY IN MINNEAPOLIS MN.
If interested please get in contact with me ASAP and send me your most up to date resume. Alternatively if you know of anyone who would be interested please pass them my details.
I look forward to hearing from you.
Kieran Quinn
Progressive Global Energy
832 900 5919