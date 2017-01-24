Class A CDL Driver

Company Progressive GE

Location San Antonio

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy are currently working with a leading oilfield service company and we're looking to recruit over 100 Class A CDL Drivers

These positions will be on 6 month contract to direct hire basis. These positions are based out in Von Ormy, Texas . Candidates MUST have local housing out there as man camps and relocation will NOT be provided.

INTERVIEWS ARE HAPPENING ON WEDNESDAY 25th JANUARY IN VON ORMY. CALL ME NOW TO SECURE YOUR SLOT.

MUST HAVE

* A valid Class A CDL License* No felonies in the last 7 years* No more than 2 moving violations in the last 2 years.

PAY IS BETWEEN $17-$20 per hour with over time paid at time and a half.

20-23 Cent per mile when delivering equipment to the oil field

$35 bonus for Hazmat and oversized load.

A typical good working a schedule of 15 days on and 6 days off

You must be able to pass both hair follicle and urine drug tests which will date back the past 6-8 months.

Candidates must be available for interviews ON WEDNESDAY 25th January IN VON ORMY.

If interested please get in contact with me ASAP and send me your most up to date resume. Alternatively if you know of anyone who would be interested please pass them my details.

Please feel free to connect with me on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/in/kieran-quinn-06778884

I look forward to hearing from you.

Kieran Quinn

Senior Recruiter

Progressive Global Energy

Job Type Contract

Category Trade Jobs

Sub_Category Driver Jobs

Salary $17 to $20 Per hour

Apply Apply Now