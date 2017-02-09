Claims Manager (Power Project)

Company Spencer Ogden

The Project:A large power and desalination plant, with an EPC in excess of $1bn, under construction in the Middle East.The Role:*Working as part of the owners team.*Reporting to the Technical Director and being a key interface with the Lead Engineers.*Coordinate the claims for the various Lead Engineers.*Lead negotiations on contractual disputes and claims against the EPC consortium.*Oversee and manage all claims for the project during construction, commissioning and the first 6 months of commercial operation.The Candidate:*Strong contractual and commercial skill set, ideally with an engineering background.*15+ years experience in contracts management.*5+ years experience in claims management.*Previous claims management experience on a large power project (EPC value of $500m+) in the Middle East.*This is a 2 year assignment offering an excellent tax free salary, private medical and annual flights home.For more information about this role please contact our Dubai office