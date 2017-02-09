Claims Manager (Power Project)

About the Role:The Project:
A large power and desalination plant, with an EPC in excess of $1bn, under construction in the Middle East.
The Role:
*Working as part of the owners team.
*Reporting to the Technical Director and being a key interface with the Lead Engineers.
*Coordinate the claims for the various Lead Engineers.
*Lead negotiations on contractual disputes and claims against the EPC consortium.
*Oversee and manage all claims for the project during construction, commissioning and the first 6 months of commercial operation.
The Candidate:
*Strong contractual and commercial skill set, ideally with an engineering background.
*15+ years experience in contracts management.
*5+ years experience in claims management.
*Previous claims management experience on a large power project (EPC value of $500m+) in the Middle East.
*This is a 2 year assignment offering an excellent tax free salary, private medical and annual flights home.
