About the Role:

On behalf of my large client I am looking for an experienced Civils Supervisor to overlook all civils work on a new substation build in the North of Scotland.

The candidate must have a strong background in civils, and extensive experience in managing/supervising sub-contractors and a civils work force.

Main Responsibilities of the Civils Supervisor:

* Work closely with the site manager to ensure successful planning of the sequence of works; establishment of key dates and the workforce required by the project works.* Day to day supervision of work team(s) ensuring work is completed safely to a high standard and within agreed timescales.* Responsible for planning, executing and completing the allocated work including verification, testing and certification of the works and ensuring recording and reporting procedures for the range of work undertaken are adhered to.* Strong management and liaising with sub-contractors, suppliers and specialists as required.* Working closely with the management teams with the strong focus on civils supervision.* Ensuring that safe working practices are promoted and adhered to at all times.* The ideal candidate for this role will have extensive civils experience, and a track record in managing contractors throughout the civils phase.

Location: North of Scotland

Contract Length: 8 Months

Rates: Competitive

