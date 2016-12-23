Civils Project Engineer - UKPN Alliance

Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location London,Greater London,England

About the Role:

Remit will include the preparation of material and labour take-offs from design drawings, assisting with the coordination of the Design Team, procurement of construction materials and specialist subcontracts, and related activities necessary for the successful delivery of the project.

Key Aims and Objectives

* To provide input to the design of substation buildings, and provide guidance on their constructability.* To provide civil engineering technical support to the project teams engaged in constructing the substations* To assist in the selection and management of specialist building subcontractors and agency labour

Responsibilities

* Preparation of material and labour take-offs from design drawings, and identifying work scope requiring the use of specialist subcontractors.* Contributing to the efforts of the Design Team.* Assisting the Procurement Team in the selection and appointment of specialist subcontractors and agency labour.* Monitoring specialist subcontractors' performance with respect to adherence to design, standards, quality and HSSE.* The maintaining of close contact with respective Client Representatives throughout the project to ensure satisfactory reaction to Client's needs or criticisms.* Assisting the Civils Construction Manager in the preparation of regular project progress and cost reports.* The identification of changes in the scope of work and ensuring that appropriate change requests are current and adequate.* The promotion of quality and safety on the project in consultation with quality and safety representatives.* Provision of civil engineering technical support to the project team throughout the construction of the buildings.

You will act as the civil engineering technical authority on substation projects through all phases of design, construction, commissioning & close out and have the following competencies:

* Ability to perform take-offs from construction drawings and produce material schedules* Experienced in contributing to the design and constructability of major civil projects* Experienced in coordinating and interfacing with construction team and sub-contractors* Experienced in engineering on major civil construction projects in accordance with agreed cost, schedule & change without compromising SHEQ standards* Familiar with operating in a live substation environment and fully aware of how to manage high voltage electrical hazards* Experienced in developing and maintaining good relationships with clients and sub-contractors* Knowledge and understanding of Health, Safety and Environmental responsibilities* Ability to review client's Scope of Work for completeness and clarity of intent. Liaise with client groups on points requiring clarification* Ability to engage with specialist subcontractors and material suppliers* Ability to provide input to the activities of the Material Scheduler and Resource Coordinator to ensure materials and labour are brought to site in the correct quantities and at the required time.* Maintain overview of material requisition and procurement status for projects* Contribute to the preparation of project schedules* Propose and execute remedial actions for all identified problem areas associated with construction and programme deadlines* Ability to identify any changes in the work scope and method of construction* Attend client meetings as required* Knowledge of Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment studies

Qualifications

* Degree / HND / HNC, or equivalent, in Civil Engineering.* NEC 3 Form of Contract* CITB SMSTS* UKPN Authorisations (desirable)

Knowledge of substations would be an advantage

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Civil / Structural Engineering Jobs,Project Engineering Jobs

Salary £50000 to £60000 Per year

