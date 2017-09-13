Civil Trainer/Assessor

Company Fircroft

Location Workington,Cumbria,England

About the Role:

The Role:

The role of the Civil Engineering Trainer/Assessor is to deliver, assess and where necessary offer support to learners engaged in Civil Engineering up to level 3, in accordance with the awarding body guidelines.



The role will also include the progressive development of Civil Engineering curriculum and the material associated with its delivery.



The role may also include other tasks as directed by the Training Manager.



The delivery and assessment of Civil Engineering courses up to level 3.



The development of Civil Engineering course delivery material and ensuring compliance with awarding body standards.



Duties and Responsibilities



To deliver and assess Civil Engineering courses up to and including level three.



To develop and maintain the current Civil Engineering course material including lesson plans and schemes of work for a range of courses.



Assist in assessing, changing curricular needs and offers plans for improvement.



Maintain effective and efficient record keeping procedures. (ILP etc).



To review course content and delivery methods on a regular basis.



Assume responsibility for meeting his/her course and learner performance goals.



To ensure all relevant evidence of learning is accurately and correctly documented and completed for each learner.



Provide feedback and support to learners on a one to one/ group basis.



To assist in the overall development of the training centre.



To assist in the delivery of course material outside of the subject of Civil Engineering.



To prepare and assist in internal and external audits.



Perform other duties and responsibilities as assigned by the Training Manager.



The Company:

Our Client is a first rate educational body with an end goal of educating, developing and inspiring the next generation of workers to the highest standard in order for them to enter the local working market. Our client operates in over 7 locations within Cumbria and has contributed monumentally to the local supply chain with 97% of apprentices going directly in to full time employment.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Have a minimum of three years Civil Engineering experience in industry in a supervisory position



Time-served (i.e. completed full level 3 apprenticeship) in a Civil Construction trade



Have a sound knowledge of Civil Engineering principles



Good numeracy, literacy and computer skills



Communicates effectively, both orally, and in writing, with learners, employers and other professionals



Car driver



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

Hold an assessor qualification or be willing to work towards attaining



Hold a recognised teaching qualification or be willing to work towards attaining



Has experience of delivering and developing Civil Engineering courses



An understanding of the Advanced Apprenticeship Framework and the funding process



Knowledge of alternative teaching/learning options



An intermediate level of understanding of MS office applications



Has experience of Training Needs Analysis and Programme Design



Personal Qualities



Proven ability, maturity and confidence to deal with a diverse range of personnel



Self-starter, able to manage a variety of projects independently



Ability to work on own initiative



Patient and shows control in challenging situations



Can take ownership for problems and assignment to resolution



Shows leadership when appropriate, but is also a good team player



Clear thinking and a simple communicator



About Fircroft:

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Civil / Structural Engineering Jobs

Salary £31180 to £31180 Per year

