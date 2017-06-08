Civil Superintendent

Company Fircroft

1.Review project drawings for code compliance, tasks staff assignment, value engineering to contain cost, and possible schedule acceleration.

2. Determine method of construction, manpower levels, material quantities, heavy equipment, temporary power sources, and work schedule based on project drawings, specification, quality requirement and budget constrain.

3. Participate in project risk assessment, rank potential risks, and suggest prevention and mitigation measures.

4. Utilize all possible support and coordinate activity execution with Superintendent of different crafts, other Arkad Departments and approved subcontractors.

5. Maintain good working relations with other Arkad Department like engineering, quantity surveyors, inspections, procurement and planning to ensure work complies with drawings, specifications, and schedule

6. Solve project execution schedule delays and budget overrun by setting priority and taking proactive and corrective action to accelerate the schedule and avoid cost.

7. Monitor and document staff or subcontractor activities to ensure compliance with the established schedule and budget and ensure high workmanship standards and quality control while maintaining safe and clean sites

8. Coordinate with discipline inspector special inspections, daily progress inspections, and laboratory testing services to maintain quality and improve project acceptance.

9. Accommodate approved change request and exert all efforts to complete them on schedule and within budget with no significant effect on the original plan.

10. Work with site material coordinator to order needed material to have them ready and available at site for immediate installation.

11. Conduct daily tool box safety talk and record timekeeping for Arkad or subcontractor staff.

12. Enforce safety procedure and adherence to personal protective equipment (PPE) and fall protection on Arkad and subcontractor employees.

13. Complete on time: daily logs, weekly schedule, purchase orders, time cards, etc.and project sketches and highlight potential delays for immediate resolution.

14. Lead and motivate workers, guide them to excel, create and innovate. 15. Expedite the closure of exception punch list and work with the client to approve.



EDUCATION: B.E. / B. Technical in Engineering. 2. EXPERIENCE: Five (5) years of experience, preferably in the oil industry or similar process industry. Experience vividly demonstrates capability and competency in engineering standards, specifications and management. Familiarity with Saudi Aramco procedures, role and responsibilities of civil Supervisor. Good command of computer and AUTOCAD are advantage. 3. LANGUAGE REQUIREMENTS: Good command of English is required to perform analyses, kept informed with the latest engineering standards and specification and communicate with diverse project team. Arabic is an advantage. 4. OTHER: A thorough knowledge of other engineering discipline practices and economic principles, calculation methods, design details, Engineering Codes, Standards and Specifications is an advantage.



Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

