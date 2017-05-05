Civil Maintenance/Ground Disturbance Contractor

Company Fircroft

Location Fort Mcmurray

About the Role:

The Role:

Excellent opportunity in Jackfish District for a Ground Disturbance (Civil Maintenance) Contractor.



Reporting to Sr Foreman, Maintenance, and the successful candidate will play a key role within operations and maintenance.

This is not a fly in/fly out opportunity as the individual will require their own vehicle (Mileage will be paid though)



* Responsible for all Ground Disturbance across the District

* Build cost estimates for the various facilities across the District

* Respond to all AB ONE calls

* Erosion detection

* De-watering

* Liaise with Surface Land Team around Crossing and Proximity agreements and Road use

* Responsible for snow removal, dust control, fence maintenance, vegetation management

* Working closely with the Environmental team to perform landfill site inspections and oversee daily operations

* Assist with spill response across the District

* Manage site services team, lining up work crews for various jobs

* Manage the fire smart program within the plants



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* 5+yrs experience related to Ground Disturbance and Civil Maintenance of a plant

* Spill Response Training (WCSS

* A strong dirt background (civil)

* Environmental and pipeline background



About Fircroft:

