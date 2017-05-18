Civil Engineer - Power Plant - Malaysia

Company Spencer Ogden

Multiple vacancies for Civil Engineers for a Power Plant project in Malaysia!Responsibility:Manage subcontractors / partners to ensure timely delivery of relevant scope.Ensure proper look ahead regarding design and other relevant driversQuality & safety compliancesHandling Subcontractor, Clients, Clients representativesRequirement:Minimum 2 years of civil experience in construction worksBachelor degree in Civil Engineering is preferableFor more information about this role please contact our Singapore officeSpencer Ogden Energy Pte LtdAgency License Number: 13C6321