Company Spencer Ogden

Location Scottsdale

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Civil / Structural Engineering Jobs

Salary $10000 to $80000 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 554108

Our client, an EPC specializing in solar power plants, is seeking a Civil Engineer to join their team immediately! This client has a work-hard, play-hard culture where accountability is held at a high standard and hands on professionals are what they need. This client is committed to investing in your training to help you achieve success. This is a fast-paced environment so personnel with a sense of urgency are KEY! Our client offers an excellent package that goes far beyond just a base salary, and rewards those team members who are committed for the long haul! Are you up for the challenge? Read the requirements and responsibilities below to find out!Responsibilities are as follows, but not limited to:Overseeing project civil and site prep designEstablish deliverablesManage civil engineering subcontractors throughout the US - grading completion, erosion control plans, hydrology reports, SWPPP, construction specifications, etc.Complete project due-diligenceOrganize and lead meetings in regards to the civil construction of the project including internal and external partiesEnsure the work meets applicable codes, standards across the industry and safety practicesWrite consultant and subcontractor scopes of work for all civil and site prep related activitiesMaintain project documentation related to civil construction scope, design, schedule and budgetsThe following are required:BS Degree in Civil Engineering5+ years of Civil Engineering, design or large-scale civil construction experienceExperience in land development projectsTechnical competence in grading design, drainage design and hydrology, geotechnical and foundations, and structuresMust be open to 30% travelIdeal qualifications:Master's Degree in Civil EngineeringPE License2+ years of solar utility-scale experience or 2+ years of solar, renewable energyLocation: Scottsdale, AZUpon qualification, with your permission Spencer Ogden will present your experience to our client. Once reviewed, if the client would like to speak with you a phone interview will be held. The next step would be a face to face interview and ideally an offer will be made. This client's interview process is pretty quick, so don't apply unless you're seriously up for the challenge!For more information about this role please contact our Houston office