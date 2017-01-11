Civil Design Engineer - Power Plant

Company
Spencer Ogden
Thailand,Far East
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 4:37am
About the Role:My client is a major conglomerate in the Energy industry. They're currently seeking for a Civil Design Engineer to be based in Thailand.
Responsibility:
- Review and approval of civil/structural drawings, detailed design calculation.
- Ensure the prescribed requirements in engineering standards, drawings and specifications
- Review drawing structure by vendors
- Coordination with vendors to review their design structures
Requirement:
- More than 5 years of experience in civil design
- MUST have a strong Power Plant design experience
Permanent
Engineering Jobs
Civil / Structural Engineering Jobs
$36000 to $108000 Per year
