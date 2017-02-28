Company Progressive GE

Location Houston

About the Role:

My client, a subsidiary of a global Engineering and Construction company, is seeking an Civil Construction Engineer in Houston, Texas to join their team for a 3-6 month project!

They partner with their clients to deliver both large and small scale engineering, procurement and construction management programs. This is a great opportunity for an experienced Construction Manager who has an EPC background that is immediately available to start work!

DURATION: 3-6 months

LOCATION: Houston, Texas (only local candidates)

SCHEDULE: 9/80 work schedule

REQUIREMENTS:

* 10 years experience in Civil Construction Engineering with EPC companies.* Must have experience working on Midstream and Downstream projects* Bachelor's Degree in related field* Ability to communicate effectively* Excellent oral and written communication skills

If you fit all the requirements listed above please apply; I commit to responding in a timely manner!

Recruiter: Marina Casiano, 832-900-5912

Job Type Contract

Category Construction Jobs

Sub_Category Construction Engineer Jobs

Salary $0 to $0 Per year

