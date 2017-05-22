Civil and Structural Department Head

Company Fircroft

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

The Role:

? A Graduate Engineer in Civil & Structural with about 20+ Yrs experience in both Civil & Structural Design activities.

? Prior department manager experience is required with the ability to manage and develop a team with diverse ethnicity and cultural backgrounds.

? Ability to develop and implement procedures, guidelines and training material for the extended department.

? Must demonstrate the ability to mentor across the department.

? Manage department overhead and project budgets.

? Strong communication and technical writing skills.

? Ability to interface and manage client personnel at a project level.

? FEED, Basic & Detailed design expertise in both Civil & Structural engineering is mandatory.

? Analysis, Conceptual & Detail Designs of Highways, Roads & Bridges, Geometric Designs of Bridges, Designs of Highways Intersections level intersections & Super Elevated Types (Cloverleaf, Diamond etc..), RCC & Steel structures, Blast resistance Buildings etc…

? Design Calculations and RCC / Structural Steel & Fabrication drawings for industrial structures, Substation Building, Pipe rack and Pile Foundations etc.

? Preparation of Contract Bids, Tender Documents, Estimates, Technical Specification, Scope of work, Drawings, Bill of materials for various projects and proposals.

? Estimation and Controlling of Civil & Structural Quantities and Man hours as per project requirements.

? Preparation of Design Manual / Design Basis, Specification, Civil & Structural Deliverables for specific projects.

? Review and Approval of Civil & Structural Calculations and structural steel & RCC drawings and Civil 3D, PDS, SP-3D and PDMS Model Review.

? Analysis & Design of Industrial Buildings, RCC & Structural Steel Structures - Using STAAD-PRO

? Design of Utilities Network (Water Distribution Network, Sewage Network, Irrigation Network, Fire Water network etc

? Design of STP, WTP, Sewage Lift Stations, Surface Drainage System (UG & Open Surface Channels

? Site planning & Development, Topographic surveys & site grading design work.

? Preparation of Project execution plan.

? Familiarity of International & American Codes & Standards, but not limited to AASHTO, IPA, ASTM, ASCE, NFPA etc... (Knowledge of Saudi Aramco Standards & Codes is highly desired)

? Software knowledge such as STAAD PRO, AUTOCAD- Civil 3D , Water CAD, Sewer CAD, PDS, Microstation etc…

? Should have excellent team handling skills.

? Department Operation & Management

? Resources Planning, Forecast & Allocation

? Department & Personnel Administration

? Team Building, Guidance and Direction

? Capability of developing Procedures, Guidelines and Projects Execution Plans

? Strong Personality with self-confidence and good sales capability.

? Must be a decision maker, a go getter, who get the Job done



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

