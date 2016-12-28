Chemist

Company 
Bryant Group
Location 
Aberdeen City,Scotland
Posted on 
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 4:28am

About the Role:

Specialized technical support in relation to segment operations and service delivery. Laboratory based projects involving scale dissolver treatments. Duties: Carry out both qualitative and quantitative analysis Analysing and interpreting data Willingness to perform routine tasks and test procedures Technical Report writing Follow test procedures and able to modify or develop new methods Ensure adherence to health and safety standards Good Communication skills and a team player Attention to details Problem solving Flexibility (Due to continuous changing in priorities of projects) Personnel can start working in the NORM lab after going through the internal training we have regarding NORM. Recruit will undergo NORM Awareness course with Nuvia as a minimum, as work in NORM lab will be extensive.
Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Science Jobs (non Geo)
Sub_Category 
Chemist Jobs
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
508627