About the Role:

The Role:

* Assist the PQA Laboratory with daily requirements of quality control testing of raw materials intermediate and finished products in a safe, efficient and cost effective manner.



* Develop laboratory procedures based on known international standard testing methods.



* Conduct all duties in line with the requirements of ISO9001/ISO14001/ISO17025 documentation.



* Coordinate and follow up on ordering and storage of chemicals and other materials.



* Train technicians on lab analytical procedures and practical operating of instruments.



* Carries out routine, complex and special sample testing and analyses as necessary.



* Support Lab projects development & execution and maintain laboratory instruments/equipment The below are the key accountabilities:



* Comply with all SADAF policies and procedure such as SHEM, MEMS and TEs' and contribute to achieve Sadaf EHSS target as well as Sadaf business objectives.



* Conduct technical study to improve product quality, production optimization, investigate customer claims and complaints, analyse special samples, as well as providing the needed support to specialist in term of technical aspect calculations. Coordinate with Client STC or other research centers in or outside the Kingdom.



* Enhance Lab Technical knowledge by conducting training sessions, technical presentation for lab technicians, specialist and contribute in the JQP materials preparation for the analysis methods, review the outcome of work assignments for the process control that been done by the supervisor and technicians in the laboratory.



* Write, modify, review and update lab analytical methods according to recommended analytical standards, set instrument parameters and calibrate as per analytical method, evaluate and approve SQC limits and frequency, validate analytical method (uncertainty measurement, precision, accuracy, linearity, limit of detection and update solution preparation guide.



* Support operation effectively during normal operation, plants start up and shut down. Coordinate between the operation plant and laboratory. Review lab analytical results on a daily basis and audit as per scheduled.



* Ensure availability of calibration standards, chemicals, certified reference material and SQC reference samples, maintain and update chemical master list, in addition participate in annual budget preparation by providing all required spare parts, chemicals, maintenance and services



* Perform risk assessment associated with analytical methods, recommend safe practices and discuss MSDS for hazardous chemicals used in PQA.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Degree in Chemistry

* 5 + years of experience in petrochemical, refinery or manufacturing company



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Degree in Chemistry

* 5 + years of experience in petrochemical, refinery or manufacturing company



