Chemical Lab Assistant

About the Role:
Our client is looking for a research specialist to support their facility in Richmond, California.
Summary: The main function of an operations research analyst is to analyze samples and run chemical reactions.
Job Responsibilities:
-Organize in-coming samples, analyze them, submit them for external testing, compile data, and draw conclusions.
-Set up and run chemical reactions.
-Based on experiments, determine optimum experimental conditions to achieve objectives.
-Keep lab in organized manner and making sure it meets compliance requirements. Skills:
-Verbal and written communication skills, problem solving skills, attention to detail and interpersonal skills.
-Basic ability to work independently and manage one's time.
Education/Experience:
-Bachelor's degree in a science field such as chemistry, biology, biochemistry. -0-2 years experience required.