Chemical Lab Assistant

Company NES Global Talent

Location Richmondale

About the Role:

Our client is looking for a research specialist to support their facility in Richmond, California.



Summary: The main function of an operations research analyst is to analyze samples and run chemical reactions.



Job Responsibilities:

-Organize in-coming samples, analyze them, submit them for external testing, compile data, and draw conclusions.

-Set up and run chemical reactions.

-Based on experiments, determine optimum experimental conditions to achieve objectives.

-Keep lab in organized manner and making sure it meets compliance requirements. Skills:

-Verbal and written communication skills, problem solving skills, attention to detail and interpersonal skills.

-Basic ability to work independently and manage one's time.



Education/Experience:

-Bachelor's degree in a science field such as chemistry, biology, biochemistry. -0-2 years experience required.





Job Type Contract

Category Science Jobs (non Geo)

Sub_Category Chemist Jobs

Salary $35 to $38 Per hour

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 523426

