Chem Tech Support Spec

At Exelon, we've got a place for you!Join the nation's leading competitive energy provider, with one of the largest electricity generation portfolios and retail customer bases in the country. You will be part of a family of companies that strives for the highest standards of power generation, competitive energy sales, and energy delivery. Our team of outstanding professionals is focused on performance, thought leadership, innovation, and the power of ideas that come from a diverse and inclusive workforce.Exelon will provide you the tools and resources you need to design, build and enhance a successful career. We are also dedicated to motivating the success of our employees through competitive base salary, incentives, and health and retirement benefits.Join Exelon and share your passion at a forward-thinking Fortune 150 company. Establish yourself in a place where you can truly shine and create a brighter, more sustainable tomorrow. Energize your career at Exelon!PRIMARY PURPOSE OF POSITIONManage administrative functions within Chemistry Department. These administrative functions which include the CAP program, scorecards, change management initiatives, performance indicators, self-assessments, and department training program require a detailed knowledge of the technical issues within the department and participation in the GSEP and Duty rotation.PRIMARY DUTIES AND ACCOUNTABILITIES- Manage the Corrective Action Program for the department, which includes the review of all reports for quality and department participation in the process.- Manage report and track the following: performance indicators, self-assessments, and procedure changes.- Manage the Scorecard Program, which includes quality review and trending performance.- Change Management Coordinator for the department which ensures procedural compliance and quality plans for new initiatives.- Department Training Program Coordinator- Participate in the training program such as preparing and or delivering lesson plans associated with chemistry. Observe and participate in classroom training activities.- Participate in GSEP and Duty rotation. Subject to call out as required in support of station requirements.POSITION SPECIFICATIONSMinimum:-5 years Nuclear Plant Floor Experience with exposure to CAP and Event Review processesor- Associates degree with 3 years directly applicable experiencePreferred:- Chemistry Experience- Chemistry Degree, Bachelors or AssociatesQualifications:POSITION SCOPE- This individual contributor position is responsible for administrative functions of department.- Additionally, the position requires interface with multiple departments. The individual requires highly developed interpersonal skills, detailed knowledge of the chemistry department and writing skills.Exelon is proud to be an equal opportunity employer and employees or applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to: age, color, disability, gender, national origin, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, protected veteran status, or any other classification protected by federal, state, or local law.VEVRAA Federal ContractorEEO is the Law Poster