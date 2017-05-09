About the Role:The primary responsibility of the Business Change Management Analyst is stakeholder engagement and business change impacts. This position will work directly with the Project Manager, project team, and business stakeholders to plan, develop, and execute various business change management tasks (i.e. Stakeholder Analysis, Communications Analysis, and Training Analysis). The person will be part of the Business Change Management team and will provide input into the overall Project Management Office project plan.
Major Job Duties
- Partner with the project manager/work effort lead to integrate business change management activities into the project plan
- Track the execution of business change management deliverables
- Identify, track and develop business change impact communication and training deliverables
- Identify and document stakeholder impacts, and manage the required change efforts resulting from the stakeholder analysis
- Partner with the project team, business representatives, and Corporate Communications to develop communication strategy and tactics
- Partner with the project team and business representatives to develop training strategy and rollout
- Provide business change management support to project team, stakeholders, and business change management team
- Identify, escalate, and develop tactics to address business change management issues and/or possible barriers that may impact the project deployment to project leadership
- Provide business change management guidance and insight to Project Manager and team
- Ensure all Business Change Management activities are effectively executed according to Project Management Office Change Management Methodology
- 5+ years of experience as a business change management analyst on medium to large projects within a major corporate environment.
- Strong oral and written communication skills
- Receptive and adaptable to changing situations and priorities
- Ability to lead/facilitate meetings and/or workshop.
- Understands the "people" side of change and is able to coach/guide individuals through organizational transitions
- Has strong analytical skills and is able to take action/resolution on issues
- Strong interpersonal and relationship building skills
- Results oriented, and thrives well in a team environment
- Ability to proactively identify potential organizational and operational risks that may impact the delivery of the initiative
- Ability to recommend strategy and tactics to circumvent obstacles and mitigate risks
Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.