Company Progressive GE

Location United Arab Emirates,Middle East

About the Role:

Major Duties and Responsibilities

- Provide the required linkage between the Board of Directors and the Executive Management Team, and provide them with adequate information to carry out their responsibilities.

- Provide advice, guidance, direction, and authorization to the Executive Management Team to carry out major plans and procedures, consistent with established policies.

- Assist the Board of Directors in setting strategic goals, objectives, budgets, policies, and procedures to enhance its market share, profitability and return on investment.

- Conduct a strategic review of performance on a regular basis to determine whether the company is meeting its short-and long-term objectives (increase in profits, increase in market share, return on investment, etc).

- Develop, in coordination with the Executive Management Team, an integrated business plan that optimises market share and profitability of existing or new activities.

- Set department's high-level goals, objectives and plans and work with them on attaining such goals by closely monitoring their operations.

- Review the operating results of the company & compare them to established objectives and goals, and follow-up to ensure appropriate measures are taken to correct unsatisfactory results.

- Establish and maintain an effective system of communications throughout the company to ensure that the responsibilities, authorities, and accountability's of all executives are clearly defined and understood.

- Periodically review and check the performance of the Executive Management Team and recommend remedial action and improvements.

- Promote the companies direction and momentum, its business performance, the positive external impact (image), internal business climate, people and services.

- Act as the principal public relations officer of the company and represent them with major customers, government entities, the financial community, and the public.

- Ensure development of an effective organisational structure and the promotion of a positive internal climate in which management development for succession is nurtured.

- Delegate some responsibilities to appropriate executives in order to ensure smooth running of the company.

- Conduct annual performance appraisal for all executives and recommend salary adjustments, rewards and promotions.

- Monitor the adherence of employees to guidelines, policies and procedures.

- Recruit, develop, manage and motivate executives and employees reporting to him.

Requirements

- Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Business Administration (MBA is preferred) or equivalent experience with a minimum of 20 years of related experience.

- Extensive executive-level management experience (10+ years). - Extensive Real Estate Industry experience (5+ years).

- Strong visionary with proven leadership qualities and an entrepreneurial mind-set.

- Political awareness, professional expertise, financial orientation, self-starting initiative, cross cultural awareness, organisation astuteness and team spirit.

- Ability to select, develop and motivate necessary management talent to maintain the company's overall objectives.

- Strong interpersonal skills such as leadership, communication, persuasion, motivation, loyalty, and openness.

- Must be a professional of unquestionable integrity, credibility, and character.

- Proficiency in both English and Arabic Language would be an advantage.





Sthree UAE is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Permanent

Category Management Jobs

Sub_Category Executive Jobs

Salary AED1200000 to AED1920000 Per year

Apply Apply Now