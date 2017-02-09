Cement Equipment Operator - Entry Level to Experienced

Company Progressive GE

Location Midland

About the Role:

CAN YOU INTERVIEW IN MIDLAND FRIDAY AT 10AM?

*

*

Progressive Global Energy are currently working with a leading oilfield service company and we're looking to recruit over 20 Cement Operators.

These positions will be on 6 month contract with the opportunity for extension.

ALL TRAVEL AND HOUSING IS PROVIDED - YOU JUST NEED TO BE IN MIDLAND TX FRIDAY TO INTERVIEW!

Job Summary:

* Training to develop knowledge and skills to maintain all equipment related to cementing, stimulation, coiled tubing, and rigging up.* Operate auxiliary equipment and pump unit while maintaining excellent quality control and in accordance with company policies and procedures.* Attend and successful completion of new employee safety training / district orientation, driver training and Basic Operators School (BOS).* Comply with all governmental regulations, industry standards and observes all health, safety and environmental policies to reduce environmental impacts.

Responsibilities:

* 1. Training to complete core components, and develop basic skills to meet the equipment operator standard.* 2. Develop a working knowledge of the major components of pumping equipment.* 3. Drive specialized company equipment to and from service jobs, following accepted company convoy procedures.* 4. Spot equipment into position; rig up treating lines, hoses, wellhead connections, etc., to trucks, tanks and wells, according to company location safety standards.* 5. Blend and prepare chemicals for pumping according to established procedures.

MUST BE ABLE TO DRIVE

* No felonies in the last 7 years* No more than 2 moving violations in the last 2 years.

You must be able to pass both hair follicle and urine drug tests which will date back the past 6-8 months. Candidates must be available for interviews FRIDAY IN MIDLAND, TEXAS.

If interested please get in contact with me ASAP and send me your most up to date resume. Alternatively if you know of anyone who would be interested please pass them my details.

Job Type Contract

Category Operations Jobs

Sub_Category Operator Jobs

Salary $2 to $2 Per hour

Apply Apply Now