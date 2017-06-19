CDL Truck Drivers Rotational Positions

Progressive GE
Chicago Heights
Monday, June 19, 2017 - 6:18am

About the Role:

CDL DRIVER INTERVIEW DAY - CHICAGO - THURSDAY JUNE 22ND

Progressive Global Energy are currently working with a leading oilfield service company and we are looking to recruit 60+ CLASS A CDL DRIVERS.

IF YOU CAN ATTEND THE INTERVIEW IN CHICAGO JUNE 22ND YOU HAVE AN OUTSTANDING CHANCE OF BEING HIRED!

These positions will be on a 6 month contract - hire basis and are rotational.

A typical good rotation is 15 days on 6 days off - however this is subject to change.

ALL HOUSING IS PAID FOR!

Pay Rate is as follows;



* $17-$22ph
* 37 cents per mile for first 400 miles travelled per day to and from the wellsite.

* $35 bonus for Hazmat and oversized loads

* mileage reimburesement up to 500 miles when travelling to other locations.

INTERVIEWS ARE HAPPENING ON 06/22 - APPLY NOW OR TEXT/CALL ME ON +12109619589.

Good Luck!

