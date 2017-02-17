CDL Driver - Midland

About the Role:
ARE YOU AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEW THURSDAY 02/23 IN MIDLAND, TEXAS
Progressive Global Energy are actively recruiting for 10 CDL Drivers to work on 6 month contract positions in Midland, TX.
This is an amazing opportunity to work with the WORLD'S NUMBER 1 OILFIELD SERVICE COMPANY.
Rotations are 15/6 if not local with man camps available. Rates are between $16-$22 ph.
All you have to do is be in Midland, TX for Thursday 02/23 between
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
* Class A CDL
* High School Diploma or GED
* OILFIELD EXPERIENCE*
Candidates must be able to pass full background checks including a Drug & Alcohol Screen & Medical.
Candidates must not have more than 2 moving violations in 3 years & no felonies in 7 years.
Please apply within if interested!