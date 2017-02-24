CDL driver and Frac Operators - Oklahoma

Company Progressive GE

Location Oklahoma City

About the Role:

ARE YOU INTERESTED IN MAKING $75,000+ PER YEAR???

ARE YOU AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEW NEXT WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY (3/1 + 3/2) IN Oklahoma City, OKLAHOMA??

Progressive Global Energy are actively recruiting for 35 CDL DRIVERS AND FRAC Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

This is an amazing opportunity to work with the WORLD'S NUMBER 1 OILFIELD SERVICE COMPANY.

Rates start at $15ph with Unlimited Overtime.

Rotations will be 15/6

These positions are for local candidates only.

All you have to do is be in Oklahoma City, OK for Wednesday 3/1 & Thursday 3/2 between 9am-12pm for interview.

* MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

* Class A CDL* High School Diploma or GED* OILFIELD EXPERIENCE, Preferable FRAC

Please apply within if interested!!

Job Type Contract

Category Drilling Jobs

Sub_Category Coiled Tubing Jobs

Salary $2 to $2 Per hour

