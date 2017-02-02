Catia Mechanical Design Engineer - Contract

Company Huxley Engineering

MECHANICAL DESIGN ENGINEER

CATIA V5 CAD

BRISTOL

3-6 MONTH CONTRACT

NEW CONTRACT - CATIA MECHANICAL DESIGN ENGINEER - BRISTOL



Mechanical Design Engineer required for Role in Bristol - this will be for an initial 3 month contract but there is a chance of further extension. As a Mechanical Design Engineer you will work as part of a multi-disciplined team developing my client's market leading products.



The business is highly innovative; customer focused and has grown rapidly over recent years. It offers all the advantages of a small pioneering niche company but backed up by the security and professionalism of a global company.



Key Skills Sought:



- Minimum 2 years experience in a mechanical design role, preferably related to Industrial Systems or machinery design but not essential

- Proficient in Catia V5 3D CAD software - If not recent, previous Catia experience considered



Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Mechanical Engineer Jobs

Salary £28 to £35 Per hour

