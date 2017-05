Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location Stonehaven,Aberdeenshire,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Cashier Jobs

Salary £12 to £13 Per hour

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 571629

We are seeking an experienced Cashier for our client based just south of Stonehaven. You would need your own transport as the location is not well served by public transport.Role starts c29th May 2017 for an initial period of 3-6 months.Ideally you will have experience of Bank of Scotlands " Corporate Online" system (prev known as Hobbs)Experience of working as a Cashier in a busy office environment.